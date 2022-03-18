 HokieHaven - Hokies get a taste of their own medicine, fall to hot-shooting Texas
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-18 18:06:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hokies get a taste of their own medicine, fall to hot-shooting Texas

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - Throughout their run through the ACC Tournament, the Virginia Tech Hokies were able to rely on the long bomb to advance.

Against a typically poor-shooting Texas team, the Orange and Maroon found out what it's like to be on the other end of that equation. The Horns rode a hot-shooting afternoon to a 81-73 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}