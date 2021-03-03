HokieHaven - Hokies' game with Louisville canceled

Virginia Tech has had several games put on the rocks this year: they are currently scheduled to play 14 ACC contests (assuming Saturday's game against NC State goes on as-scheduled), after initially being slated for 20 games in the league.

With the cancellation, the Orange and Maroon can only move up from their current third in the league standings by beating NC State while either UVa or Florida State loses out. If both do (the Cavaliers have just one game, coincidentally against Louisville, while FSU plays BC tonight and Notre Dame Saturday), VT could theoretically end with the best win percentage in the ACC, which would be a regular-season league title.

Most of the Hokies' cancellations have now been internal - initial postponements against Boston College, Virginia, and Louisville came from protocols in the opponents' programs, but VT's program took a two-week pause - missing three games - in February, and tonight's game comes from the Hokies' end, as well.