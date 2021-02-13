After seeing multiple past games postponed due to coronavirus protocols with the opponent, the Hokies have issues in their own program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia Tech at North Carolina men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 has been postponed. The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Virginia Tech had a solitary positive test, but the quarantine and contact-tracing effects from that test mean they won't have the personnel available to participate in the game.

Previously-delayed games pushed back (likely to be canceled eventually, unless the NCAA Tournament is pushed back) include Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, and Virginia. The Hokies are currently in third place in the ACC standings with an 8-3 record. Depending on if and when those games are made up - and what the league decides to do if conference members end up with uneven numbers of games played - the Orange and Maroon are all-but guaranteed a finish in the top half of the league, but may not have the opportunity to control their own destiny about exactly where they finish in the standings.

With current ACC contact-tracing protocols, next weekend's scheduled game at Florida State is at risk, as well.