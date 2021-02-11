HokieHaven - Hokies game against Louisville postponed

The Hokies will not suit up on the hardcourt this weekend. The game against Louisville scheduled for Saturday is postponed.

This is the fourth Hokie game postponed due to coronavirus protocols within the program of the expected opponent - none of the postponements have been due to issues in Blacksburg. This is the first of those to have a stated make-up date (previous games against Virginia, Boston College, and Florida State are looking increasingly unlikely to be made up). It will be played March 3, assuming no further coronavirus issues within the Cardinals' program.

With the postponement - the second consecutive, with the FSU game originally scheduled for Tuesday - Virginia Tech will not have 10 days without playing. That naturally raises the age-old question of rest-versus-rust.

With the injury situation for Jalen Cone, who suffered an ankle injury in the first five minutes of the win over Miami a week ago, it should be beneficial for at least two Hokies in terms of getting healthy. With Cone and Pemsl unavailable, the Hokies would be down to just five healthy players who have averaged double-digit minutes in their appearances this season.

Thanks to the opt-out of Cartier Diarra and the suspension of Tyrece Radford, the health situations of Cone in particular - the lone remaining backup guard with significant game experience until freshman Joe Bamisile gets more time - is important. However, Radford did travel to Miami (though he did not play) Saturday, and could be close to seeing his suspension end after pleading guilty to misdemeanor DUI.

VT next takes the court Tuesday at North Carolina. The Hokies are 8-3 in the league, and third in the ACC standings. The 7-4 Tar Heels come in fifth. With games against second-place FSU and fourth-place Louisville still to come in the final six (scheduled) games, there's plenty of time to solidify a spot at the top of the league - or to fall back in the pack.