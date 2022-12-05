Virginia Tech didn't quite reach the national rankings with the past week's wins over Minnesota and North Carolina, but it's close. The Associated Press calls the Orange and Maroon the fourth team outside the top 25 in "others receiving votes," while VT is second out according to the coaches' poll.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

That makes the Hokies an unofficial No. 29 and No. 27, respectively. VT is 52 points behind No. 25 Ohio State to the AP and a mere six points behind No. 25 TCU in the coaches' poll. The ACC is represented by No. 3/3 Virginia and No. 15/15 Duke. Miami (unofficially 28/28) and North Carolina (43/29) join the Hokies in others receiving votes. None of Virginia Tech's non-conference opponents make the cut - though wins over the strongest pair, Dayton and Oklahoma State, could see this week vault the Hokies into the polls with room to spare. VT has not made the rankings since March of 2021, the final rankings of Mike Young's second season at the helm. The game against the Flyers takes place Wednesday evening in Cassell Coliseum, while VT travels to Brooklyn Sunday afternoon to take on the Cowboys.