Freshman Brent Renfrow (2-0) threw 89 pitches in five innings with just five hits, three earned runs, and five strikeouts.

“One of the best parts of the game was that Renfrow didn’t go out there and have his best stuff. But he was able to work through it to get to the five. He’s going to have to face a lot tougher as we go on, so it was an underlying good thing that he had to get through the lineup two and a half times,” said head coach John Szefc.

Third baseman Carson DeMartini tied things up early in the first inning, and a bases-clearing double from Ben Watson secured the Hokies lead of 4-1. Watson led Tech at the plate with two doubles, a triple, a home run, and seven RBI.

Once Tech had the lead, they did not surrender it and scored in seven different innings to earn their second-highest win over Rhode Island in series history.

“Watson’s three-run double early on and [Henry] Cook’s two-run homer really gave us some separation in the game. Those were big hits early on that got lost in the 18-3 score, but they were huge for the game,” Szefc said.

Sophomore Henry Cooke also played a role in the Hokies’ dominating win. Cooke totaled eight put-outs, three walks, a home run, and two RBI.

“[Cooke] is the best throwing catcher I’ve had in 30 years. He’ll be a solid pro at some point, and offensively, he’s starting to catch up to his defense,” Szefc said.

Game two for the Hokies did not mean a layoff of the gas. There were nine different Hokies compiled hits, with Garret Michel leading all with four hits.

Garrett and David McCann led the way with two RBI each. The Maroon and Orange also clicked defensively with 12 strikeouts. Four Hokie pitchers marked strikeouts, with Wyatt Parliament accounting for half of the Hokie numbers.

To close things out, the Hokies took the field on Sunday looking to complete the series sweep against Rhode Island, and they did just that, winning 14-2.

It was a slow start to this one. The first two innings were scoreless with no hits. Both teams matched results during this time, sending seven to the plate and only getting on base via walk. The most explosiveness was seen in the first two innings when Carson DeMartini stole his second base of the season. However, things would soon change.

The third inning seemed as though it was bound to replicate the first two after Rhode Island went three up and three down in the top half, and the first two Hokies up to the plate were retired. But after a pitch got away from Rams pitcher Connor Grotyohann and hit Christian Martin, Virginia Tech pounced.

Carson DeMartini hit a triple to score Martin, Chris Cannizzaro reached on a four-pitch walk, and Garrett Michel hit a three-run blast to left-center to clean up the bases. This gave the Hokies a four-to-zero lead entering the fourth.

While things cooled off in the fourth offensive as both teams only put one man aboard, Griffin Steig, the pitcher for Virginia Tech, set a new career high for strikeouts in a game when he notched his fifth and sixth Ks. The sophomore from Mclean, Virginia, would end up pitching five scoreless innings while clocking in seven strikeouts and getting his first win. This was a great bounce-back game for him after last week’s outing against Charlotte, where he gave up five earned in two innings. The critical difference between Steig’s two outings was the effectiveness of his slider. After the game, he acknowledged this

“My slider wasn’t working last weekend against Charlotte, so [I] kind of made that a focus this week, and kind of bounced back from that.”

After Steig stepped off the mound for the last time in the game, the Virginia Tech offense found its rhythm. The bottom of the fifth started with Martin getting hit by a pitch for the second time in the game, and an error from Grotyohann on the throw to second would lead to a pitching change for the Rams.

The new pitcher would be Zach Fernandez, and things would immediately get off to a rocky start for him as he hit a batter and threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score within his first handful of pitches. He struck out the second batter he faced, but the Hokies would quickly make that a distant memory. First, it was a walk, and then, it was a double from freshman David McCann that brought in two runs. The Hokies then ripped back-to-back RBI singles. The Rams would take one runner off the base paths from a fielder’s choice, but the attempt to turn two on the play resulted in an error, allowing a run for Virginia Tech. The Hokies had batted around at this point, but they weren’t done yet. Virginia Tech piled on three more runs off an RBI single from Martin and a two-RBI single from Cannizzaro and caused another pitching change before the end of the inning.

Starting in the sixth inning, with a 13-run lead, the Hokies took their foot off the gas as they replaced players at pitcher, shortstop, and in right and center field. After another scoreless inning in the sixth, Virginia Tech would take the remainder of the starters out to let more players get time on the field. Rhode Island would put up their first two runs of the game in the seventh when they had a four-hit inning, but that would be all the success the Rams had at getting on the board. Virginia Tech would notch another run in the eighth to bring the score to 14-2.

The Hokies will be back in action just up the road on Tuesday as they take on Radford in hopes of extending their winning streak to four and avenging last year’s 16-8 loss.