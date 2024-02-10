Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Sophomore transfer pitcher Cassie Grizzard took innings 1-3 where she compiled two strikeouts and allowed just one run to keep the Fighting Illini at bay. While Grizzard was holding down the fort on defense, the Maroon and Orange were letting the bats fly on the offensive end racking four runs in the first two innings thanks to back-to-back RBIs from Addy Greene and Cori McMillian.

Inning number three found the Hokies' lone baron spell, which allowed Illinois to tally their sole run. However, the Hokies found their groove in the final two innings with a whopping 14 runs scored. Six different Virginia Tech players found two or more RBIs with Rachel Castine leading the way with four.

Game number two on the day found the Hokies taking on the Auburn Tigers. This would go on to be the Hokies' first ranked matchup of the year, as Virginia Tech came in ranked 23rd in the nation compared to Auburn’s no.20 ranking.

Lyndsey Grein took the mantle from Grizzard and would go on to take the Tigers all by herself. The sophomore star marked 12 strikeouts on the evening while allowing just eight hits. Both defenses remained stout in the limelight as the first run was registered by Tiger, Amelia Lech in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Virginia Tech was quick to respond as Emily Legette evened the scoreline with a centerfield shot to bring the score to one-all. It would take until the eighth inning before either team ran the diamond as Addy Greene raked in the Hokies lead with a sacrifice bunt which led to a second base error that allowed the senior to push the Hokies into a narrow one-run lead. This would open the floodgates in what turned into a dominant Hokies win as Tech piled on six more runs in the eighth before closing out the Tigers in a demonstrative Hokies win.

Castine once again led the way with four RBIs on the night in the defensive showdown that pushed the Hokies to 2-0.

A long weekend is just beginning for Virginia Tech as coach D’Amour still has three more games before Monday in an attempt to move the Hokies to a sturdy 5-0 record.