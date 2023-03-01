LOUISVILLE (AP) — Grant Basile scored 18 points and Justyn Mutts had a double-double and Virginia Tech ended a two-game losing streak beating Louisville 71-54 on Tuesday night.

El Ellis and Mike James each scored 14 for Louisville.

Lynn Kidd's basket with 12:30 left before intermission gave the Hokies (17-13, 7-12 ACC) a 10-8 lead and they stayed ahead for the remainder. The basket jumpstarted a 12-2 run and Cattoor's 3-pointer made it 20-10 with 7:15 before intermission. Virginia Tech went to the break up 35-27.

MJ Collins made two foul shots with 16:28 remaining for a 41-29 advantage before Louisville (4-26, 2-17) closed to within 47-41 six minutes later. But Louisville struggled to score from there and Virginia Tech sealed it outscoring the Cardinals 24-13 in the last 10 minutes for the second half. Louisville failed to score in a 4:59 stretch.

Virginia Tech ends the regular season hosting Florida State on Saturday. Louisville closes regular-season play Saturday at No. 13 Virginia.