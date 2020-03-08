News More News
Hokies finish 11th in ACC, will get North Carolina in first round

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Yesterday afternoon's loss at Notre Dame sees Virginia Tech finish No. 11 in the ACC. The seeding will see the Hokies earn a first-round matchup against North Carolina for the right to play No. 6 Syracuse.

VT beat North Carolina in a triple-overtime thriller in the teams' only matchup this season, while a split with Syracuse - with each team winning away from home - resulted from a two-game series against the Orange.

Virginia Tech would have to win the ACC Tournament to earn a bid to the Big Dance, but a win or two in the conference tournament would go a long way toward polishing up a potential bid for the NIT. An 11th-place conference finish probably isn't enough on its own merits to ensure that VT gets into the secondary tournament, but a non-conference win over Michigan State and a run in Greensboro would certainly be boosts.

