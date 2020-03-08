Hokies finish 11th in ACC, will get North Carolina in first round
Yesterday afternoon's loss at Notre Dame sees Virginia Tech finish No. 11 in the ACC. The seeding will see the Hokies earn a first-round matchup against North Carolina for the right to play No. 6 Syracuse.
VT beat North Carolina in a triple-overtime thriller in the teams' only matchup this season, while a split with Syracuse - with each team winning away from home - resulted from a two-game series against the Orange.
Virginia Tech would have to win the ACC Tournament to earn a bid to the Big Dance, but a win or two in the conference tournament would go a long way toward polishing up a potential bid for the NIT. An 11th-place conference finish probably isn't enough on its own merits to ensure that VT gets into the secondary tournament, but a non-conference win over Michigan State and a run in Greensboro would certainly be boosts.