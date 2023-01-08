Per usual the game started off with a sluggish Virginia Tech offense as they fell all the way down to a 11 point deficit just over three minutes into the game. Then a Lynn Kidd masterstroke took place as he single handedly led the Hokies back into the game with 10 of the team's first 15 points. This drew the Wolfpack lead to just five, yet despite this remarkable comeback effort the Virginia Tech defense simply could not follow suit.Yet NC State once again extended their lead all the way up to 14 by the break. A large part of their lead was due to the work of Terquavion Smith who finished the first half alone with 13 points, this was just nine short of the whole Virginia Tech squad. To make matters worse Virginia Tech shot a meek 37.5% from the field. This could have been due to the early full court press that NC State established just about 10 minutes into the first half. Bottom line is that Virginia Tech faltered on both ends and the plus minus stat exposed that, as every single player who checked in for the Hokies throughout the first half had a negative number in the plus minus category.

At the half, adjustments had to be made on coach Young’s side, luckily the play of Justyn Mutts helped keep the game alive for the Hokies as he came out firing on both ends as he started with the first three points then a few rebounds and steals to follow, and all the sudden the tide slowly felt like it was dragging back in Virginia Tech’s favor. Yet similar to the first half, the NC State offense kept clicking which was just able to keep the orange and maroon at bay. The game would slowly tick away as both teams were trying to gain control and when the clock dwindled to about 1:12 Cassell began to empty out and it was understood why, as NC State had just extended their lead to 11. It looked like a fourth consecutive loss was inevitable. All of a sudden after a pair of Darius Maddox free throws the lead was cut to nine. Not enough to turn heads but enough to make the loss seem less embarrassing. Then in a flurry sophomore guard Sean Pedulla intercepts a ball at the top of the key and quickly kicks it to Maddox who takes a quick three and drops it. Energy and belief is established at Cassell. Then after a Hokie timeout a quick trap and a sneaky MJ Collins steal finds Darius Maddox who again knocks down his second straight three. The home arena erupts as the Hokies feel as if this may be what puts and end to their lackluster start to conference play. An exchange of four points evenly between both sides, coach Young is left with his team down by just three with 28 seconds left. Following a foul, one free throw was converted and Virginia Tech still looked as if they had life, but a Pedulla turnover and efficient free-throw shooting just kept Tech a little too far away from this one.

Virginia Tech must travel to New York to take on Syracuse at the JMA Dome on Wednesday January 11th at 7 p.m., with the hopes of starting anew as they look to secure a ticket for March.