Hokies fall to Memphis in NYC for first loss

Emoni Bates added nine points, all in the second half, making four free throws in the final minute for Memphis (5-0).

NEW YORK (AP) — DeAndre Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Memphis outlasted Virginia Tech 69-61 in the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

Nahiem Alleyne scored 21 points and Keve Aluma added 14 for Virginia Tech (5-1).

While Memphis led for most of the game, the Tigers couldn't put the Hokies away, and Alleyne made a 3-pointer with 4:36 left to give Virginia Tech a 56-55 edge.

Following a timeout, Landers Nolley II buried a 3 for Memphis, Bates made a free throw, and Jalen Duren's layup made it 61-56 with 1:34 left. Memphis then put the game away at the free-throw line.

The Tigers went 7:24 without a field goal in the first half and were carried by their reserves, who scored 19 points in the opening half. Memphis led 33-30 at halftime after Malcolm Dandridge had a buzzer-beating two-handed jam.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: It was a night to forget for Duren, the Tigers' star freshman big man. Duren entered the game averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks. He was scoreless in the first half and finished with six points and seven rebounds.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies had won their first five games by an average of 28 points and were challenged for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Memphis meets Iowa State in the championship game on Friday, while Virginia Tech takes on No. 25 Xavier in the consolation game.