Virginia Tech couldn't get the job done against one of the minnows of the ACC, falling to Boston College in Cassell Coliseum 82-76. The normally-inept offense of BC hit a season-high 12 three-point shots, while Virginia Tech went just 10/32 from deep.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

BC's Quinten Post led the Eagles with 24 points, although VT's Grant Basile led all scorers with 33 points. The loss will make the Hokies' quest to return to the NCAA Tournament very difficult - and reliant upon at-minimum sweeping the remaining regular-season games, or a strong run in the ACC Championship. The Hokies next travel to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVuIHlvdSBhZGp1c3QgZm9yIG9wcG9uZW50IHF1YWxpdHkuLi4g b25lIG9mIHRoZSB1Z2xpZXN0IGJveCBzY29yZXMgeW91JiMzOTtsbCBzZWUu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ib2tpZXM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIb2tpZXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UTmxDalBtTE5hIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVE5sQ2pQbUxOYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIb2tpZUhhdmVuLmNv bSAoQEhva2llX0hhdmVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0hva2llX0hhdmVuL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIzNTA0NDI5Nzg4ODkzMTg2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==