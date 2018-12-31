A last-minute drive to win the game ended up short when quarterback Ryan Willis threw two interceptions (one called back on a penalty) and Virginia Tech was four points shy of a winning record for the 26th straight year.

Willis was 20/31 for 219 yards with two touchdowns in addition to the interception, and added 33 yards and another score on the ground. The Hokies' ground game in general was solid, averaging five yards per carry en route to 224 total yards, with running back Steven Peoples also recording a touchdown.

It was the other side of the ball that gave Virginia Tech all sorts of trouble. Although Cincinnati lost starting quarterback Desmond Ridder in the first quarter, backup Hayden Moore was able to throw for 120 yards and run for 64 more, while Bearcats tailback Michael Warren III ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on an eye-popping 8.3 per carry.

It was a fitting end to a disappointing year for Virginia Tech, with Peoples and defensive tackle Ricky Walker both ending the contest on the bench, giving the injury theme one last hurrah in 2018. The silver lining of additional experience for young players will have to be realized in 2019.