DURHAM, N.C.- Virginia Tech (6-4, 2-2) was one goal shy of a victory over Duke (6-4, 1-3), which resulted in a 9-8 win for the Blue Devils.

Jocelyn Torres was in net for the Hokies. The sophomore posted one save and allowed six goals before being relieved by goaltender Lilly Kannapell.

Olivia Vergano was the first on the scoreboard to contribute to the Hokies' early 2-1 lead, but the tide quickly shifted as the Blue Devils tallied five unanswered goals.

Paige Tyson scored two back-to-back goals to cut Duke’s lead down to two and even netted a third goal to tie the score at 6-6. However, a shot from Duke’s Maddie McCorkle with 53 seconds left in the first half clinched the lead going into the second half.

Caroline Little evened the score at seven in the third period, but the Blue Devils quickly re-established their lead by netting two. Vergano scored the sole goal in the fourth period, but Tech could not shut down the Blue Devils, who greatly benefited from five Hokie turnovers.

Tech's next game is a midweek matchup with Longwood on March 20, 2024, at 4 p.m. ET at Thompson Field.



