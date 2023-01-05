This was a game clouded by looming possibilities of the return of senior guard Hunter Cattoor (wrist injury) and the debut of true freshman Rodney Rice (ankle injury). Neither came to fruition and disappointment was a common theme throughout this conference battle.

In a game that looked anything but one sided, the Virginia Tech Hokies failed to grab a victory for the third game running with a painful 68-65 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

To say both teams started out slowly is an understatement. It took about eight minutes until either one of these teams mustered double digits. This could be pinned to many reasons: in Virginia Tech’s case maybe it's because they had to fill the massive Cattoor void with transfer John Camden and true freshman MJ Collins. Neither had a game for the ages as they combined for four rebounds and two personal fouls throughout their combined 19 minutes on the court.

Or maybe the game was low-scoring due to the lackluster play of Clemson star Hunter Tyson early in the contest. This was a especially jarring considering the graduate senior's previous outing was a career game: he posted 31 points and 15 boards in a win over NC State, earning co-ACC player of the week.

Yet throughout the first half, right when it looked like Clemson might have had a stronghold on this game, Hokies Darius Maddox and Mylyjael Poteat erupted. Both ceased the Tigers' momentum and they single-handedly went on a 13-point tear to give the Hokies a 32-29 lead headed into the second half. Clemson finished the first half with a measly 40% mark from the field, yet the Hokies were even worse: they would have to settle for a 35.3% conversion rate at the break.

Virginia Tech guard Sean Pedulla exploded out of the gates for the Hokies as he scored the first eight points of the half for his side. Yet this proved to be a half similar to the first as both teams clambered over who should take the lead.

Clemson closed the Virginia Tech five-point lead thanks to PJ Hall, Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson. Yet once they tied the game at 47 a piece they kept their foot on the pedal and grabbed an eight point lead. Once again it looked maybe a bit too large for this Hokie team to recover as the once-hostile Cassell Coliseum began to turn into a stale, quiet arena.

The game followed its common theme of a seesaw as Grant Basile and Mylyjael Poteat slowly wielded their team back into the game drawing it to within one with just about four minutes remaining. What followed was a slow yet painful drawing out of a close but no cigar type of occasion. In the final four minutes, just three jump shots were converted between the two sides and only one of them took place outside of the paint.

Credit to the Tigers as their free-throw proficiency was necessary to keep them in control: they knocked down seven of their last nine free-throw attempts to keep the Hokies at bay. Following a late Pedulla three with 15 seconds remaining, it was up to redshirt freshman guard Josh Beadle who had the opportunity to ice the game with the possibility of extending the Tiger lead to four. Beadle only converted one which left true sophomore guard Pedulla the opportunity to tie the game. Pedulla quickly dribbled up toward the left side of the court with seven seconds remaining, he opted to take a well contested step back three, which found nothing but the reaching hands of Camden who knew the game was over but he heaved a prayer with an attempt of drawing an and one. The shot ultimately missed and what ensued was sighs from supporters as VirginiaTech fell to one and three in conference play.

Virginia Tech must pick themselves up and try to bring this losing streak to a standstill as the next opponent is a very strong NC State squad which, most recently dismantled the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils. Action takes place at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday the Jan. 7 at 7:30 pm ET.