Freshman Brett Renfrow made his collegiate debut on Friday and pitched the first five innings. Renfrow showed great promise with his one-hit, one-walk shutout. Third baseman Carson DeMartini opened up the scoring for Tech in the first inning with an unearned run off a wild pitch. The Hokies extended their lead to five with a three-run home run late in the fourth inning. Christian Martin topped off the Hokies’ scoring with a home run down the line in right at the top of the eighth inning.

Tech kept the momentum going in the second game of the series. The Hokies started strong with a three-run home run at the top of the first courtesy of Chris Cannizaro, DeMartini, and Martin. Transfer Wyatt Parliament took the mound on Saturday. The Hokies exhausted their rotation using transfer Parliament, Brady Kirtner, Grant Manning, and Matthew Siverling, before closing out game number two with Jacob Stretch on the mound. All but Stretch gave up at least one run before the junior closed out the night.

Unfortunately, the Hokies’ luck appeared to run out during the third game as they failed to close out the sweep over Charlotte. Sophomore Griffin Stieg was the first to take the mound. Stieg pitched two innings and gave up five earned runs before being relieved by Jeremy Neff. Jordan Little closed out the pitching for Tech in the bottom of the eighth with a two-hit shutout. The game ended 10-5 in favor of Charlotte, dashing Tech's plans for a season-opener sweep.

Virginia Tech will head to Harrisonburg on Wednesday to face James Madison before returning to English Field for their Rhode Island series.