Hokies fade late, fall to Syracuse

At this stage, it may be fair to ask if we've effectively seen the last meaningful game of the Justin Fuente era.

That may seem harsh - Syracuse is far from a weakling, and the difference in the game was ultimately trading Hail Mary attempts, with the Orange hitting their and Virginia Tech failing to respond - but at 3-4 on the year (with three of those losses coming in Lane Stadium), it's hard to see much light at the end of the tunnel after this afternoon's 41-36 defeat.