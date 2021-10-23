Hokies fade late, fall to Syracuse
At this stage, it may be fair to ask if we've effectively seen the last meaningful game of the Justin Fuente era.
That may seem harsh - Syracuse is far from a weakling, and the difference in the game was ultimately trading Hail Mary attempts, with the Orange hitting their and Virginia Tech failing to respond - but at 3-4 on the year (with three of those losses coming in Lane Stadium), it's hard to see much light at the end of the tunnel after this afternoon's 41-36 defeat.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news