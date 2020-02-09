After leading by as many as 12 points - and six in the second half - Virginia Tech couldn't put away Boston College. The Hokies survived to push the game to overtime, but fell by a 77-73 score.

One of the worst-shooting teams from three-point land in the country (only Georgia Tech - which has also beaten the Hokies in the course of this five-game losing streak - Rutgers, and Texas A&M are worse) neared 40% behind the arc, after previously eclipsing that mark in an Eagles win in Chestnut Hill.



Meanwhile, Virginia Tech got a strong overall performance from redshirt freshman wing Landers Nolley. He notched 29 points on 22 shots, including a 3/7 mark from three-point land. He also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds. However, poor decision-making in crunch time - missing attempts from greater than 30 feet out both nearing the end of regulation and at the end of overtime - has been a hallmark of the current ignominious streak in Blacksburg, and continued Saturday afternoon.

It was defense that was the greater issue, and has been the weakest aspect of the team all season. BC forward Jairus Hamilton has hit 22 three-pointers all season, and seven of them have come in his two games against Virginia Tech (two Saturday). In ACC play, only Wake Forest in the season-opening game sent the Eagles to the free throw line more than the 26 times they shot freebies against VT.

The loss drops Virginia Tech to 14-10 on the season, and all-but eliminates the potential for reaching the NCAA Tournament (barring a win in the ACC championship) - after the Hokies stood 13-4 just three weeks ago. There is even a risk that the slump continues enough that the Virginia Tech program isn't eligible for the NIT in the first season under Mike Young.

There's still time to turn things around, with seven remaining games - three in which the Hokies are currently favored - but time is running out when it comes to accomplishing any bigger-picture goals. Playing for pride may be all that remains at stake here, though it may be exactly the motivation the Hokies need to inject a little more spirit into the stretch run.

The team doesn't have a midweek game, then hosts back-to-back home contests (against Pittsburgh and Miami) to potentially right the ship.