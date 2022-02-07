Hokies exorcise Saturday's demons, have full-game performance against Pitt

Through the first TV timeout of tonight's game against Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech's offensive cold streak from the second half of Saturday's game in Steel City seemed to be ongoing. The Hokies missed their first six shots, turned the ball over three times before finding a single point, and let Pitt... only run out to a five point lead?

Needless to say, that wasn't enough cushion for the Panthers - even when it came to getting to the Under-12 timeout with a lead after the Hokies ran out to a 16-point lead en route to a 74-47 shellacking in Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies spent the last five minutes of Saturday's contest staving off a furious comeback from the Panthers. Tonight head coach Mike Young spent the final few minutes of tonight's contest giving playing time to his freshmen and walk-ons, and idly wondering what the final score might turn out to be.

The Hokies hit 13/37 three-pointers. Freshman point guard Sean Pedulla set a new career mark with seven assists. And while Pitt forward Mouhamadou Gueye hit 5/7 three-pointers, that was as far as the Hokies' struggle to defend beyond the arc - the main issue in Saturday's second half - extended, with Gueye's teammates knocking down only 5/13 attempts. That's not good defense by any stretch, but it's an improvement, and given that Femi Odukale was the only other Panther to hit double-digit scoring with 16 points, VT will take it.

With the win, the Hokies climb to a 13-10 record overall, and 6-7 in the ACC. That also means a strong step toward the NCAA Tournament bubble, after having been well outside of the discussion until this point. The Hokies will be favored in the final three games of this four-game homestand, with Syracuse, Virginia, and North Carolina coming to town.

If they can take home three wins, bubble talk may once again become irrelevant - but for much more pleasant reasons.