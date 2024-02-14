Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

This was not the prototypical Mike Young win that Tech fans saw pre the Hokies three game-losing streak. Tuesday night was a sloppy, foul-ridden contest that saw neither side gain the necessary composure to close out the night.

Half number one saw the Seminoles compiling a mind-boggling 60.9% from the field, including a strong 13 first-half points from Noles junior Jamir Watkins.

So while the Hokies did not manufacture anywhere near the same first-half splits as FSU (42.3%), they were able to scrape a 39-a-piece scoreline thanks to an additional four more points than the Seminoles from the stripe.

Half number two continued to play out much like the first, FSU was heavily reliant on Watkins, and Virginia Tech was able to find scattered success thanks to a strong night from UNC transfer Tyler Nickel who found clinching buckets when Mike Young needed it most with 10 points alone in the second half. And while Virginia Tech was eventually able to pull away thanks to 17 second-half points from the line, this game at times felt timid, and the Hokies always felt as if they were looking behind their shoulders and trying not to lose a lead, rather than carry on, in an attempt to push them away from the reach of Watkins and co.

There are plenty of factors as to why Tuesday night's encounter lacked its edge. With the most obvious being that there were 47 fouls on the night. This would interrupt any side's momentum, and to make matters worse, the Hokies were going against an FSU team that had tallied double-digit steals in four of their last five games. The Noles were able to carry that on with 10 steals on the night.

Yet, when Virginia Tech needed to capitalize on points, they were able to with 23 points off turnovers compared to FSU's seven, along with outscoring the Noles bench, marking just the second time in ACC play an opponent outscored Florida State off the bench.

In large part, the Hokies can thank their versatile scoring numbers as to what granted them win number 14. Four different Hokies marked double-digit points with Hunter Cattoor notching a Tech-high 20 points thanks to a 6-12 outing from the field.

While Tuesday proved to be an overall slugfest between the two sides, Virginia Tech was able to pull it together, although what comes up next is a daunting trip to the Dean E. Smith Center, where Virginia Tech will look to knock off the No. 7 UNC Tar Heels. Tip takes place this Saturday at 2 p.m. EST.