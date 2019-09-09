After a few years - getting close to a decade - wandering in the wilderness, perhaps Virginia Tech fans shouldn't take any win for granted.

However, there's a pretty bold and well-defined line between struggling against ACC competition and requiring the level of effort the Hokies needed to beat Conference USA program Old Dominion Saturday afternoon. The win is nice, but a 31-17 final against a team that won just four games last year (albeit with one of those coming against the Hokies)... doesn't provide warm fuzzies.