In the wake of a unilateral decision not to play during the 2018 season by the Pirates, Virginia Tech has returned the favor for ECU. The two teams will not play for the foreseeable future.

From University release:

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock announced on Saturday that the Hokies will host a new opponent on a yet-to-be-determined date in 2019 at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field in Blacksburg. This game will replace a previously scheduled road game at East Carolina on Sept. 21, 2019. Babcock also indicated that Virginia Tech will opt out of future games at East Carolina scheduled for the 2023 and 2025 seasons.

"We appreciate the patience of our fans as we have already begun the renewal process," Babcock said. "We look forward to seeing Hokie Nation at Lane Stadium for our seven-game home schedule in 2019."

For the second consecutive year, the Hokies will host seven games at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field with the season ticket price remaining at $400. In 2019, that every season ticket will also include a $25 concessions voucher per season ticket as a value-added benefit. The season ticket renewal process will be briefly suspended until the Tech Athletics Ticket Office has time to finalize details for fans which will be communicated when finalized.

East Carolina's decision to cancel travel to Blacksburg in the face of oncoming Hurricane Florence - while alerting Virginia Tech at the same time as the public - was not taken kindly by the Hokies. Given that East Carolina has fallen from a consistent mid-major power to one of the worst programs in the country in recent years makes it an easy decision.

VT can both improve its non-conference slate and schedule games against schools whose athletics departments have a more comprehensive and accurate view of the best practices for conducting business.