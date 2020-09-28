HokieHaven - Hokies drop from AP Poll, rise in coaches

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler !

The addition of Big Ten and Pac-12 teams saw Virginia Tech drop from the Associated Press rankings, but the Orange and Maroon rose a position in the coaches poll on the heels of their win against NC State.

The Hokies are first in the Others Receiving Votes category in the AP Poll - unofficially No. 26. They are No. 23 to the coaches.

Saturday's 45-24 victory over NC State was a resounding victory, and by any measure likely exceeded expectations. With a game against struggling Duke coming up this weekend, a 2-0 start and a return to the AP Poll look like a real possibility.

Other ACC teams in the rankings include No. 1 Clemson, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 8 Miami, No. 12/13 (AP/Coaches) North Carolina, and No. 24/25 Pitt.

VT faces North Carolina in two weeks, while a tough stretch against Miami, Pitt, and Clemson comes at the end of November through the first week of December.