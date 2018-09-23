A loss to a previously-winless Group of Five team will not do wonders for a team's ranking, and Virginia Tech is finding out the hard way.

Yesterday's defeat at the hands of Old Dominion completely dropped the Hokies from the Associated Press poll - they're now unofficially No. 28, as the third team in "others receiving votes" - and docked them 14 spots in the coaches poll, bringing them in at No. 24 in the country.

VT was lucky not to fall farther than that, with an Old Dominion team that lost to Liberty (a second-year FBS program) by more than 40 points, and also fell to perennial cellar-dwellers FIU and Charlotte, taking VT down by two scores.

Clemson (No. 3 AP, No. 2 coaches), Notre Dame (No. 8 in each), Miami (No. 16 in both) and Duke (a new entry at No. 22 AP and No. 23 coaches) are the relevant teams for VT fans at this point. Clemson is the only ACC Atlantic team to make the rankings, and is a potential ACC title game opponent - though the Hokies certainly didn't look yesterday like they're ready to challenge for the Coastal title - while Duke and Notre Dame are the opponents for the next two weekends.

With a win over Duke, VT would almost certainly return to the AP Poll, though at this point, there's plenty for Justin Fuente and his staff to worry about than moving back into the polls.