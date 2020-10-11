HokieHaven - Hokies drop four spots in AP Poll, five in coaches

The Orange and Maroon dropped four spots in the Associated Press poll, and five in the Coaches' poll. They are now No. 23 in both major polls.

Although the Hokies' loss to North Carolina Saturday afternoon certainly didn't feel great, it didn't harm VT too much in the eyes of the pollsters.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler !

By beating Virginia Tech, North Carolina rose three spots in each poll, to No. 5 and No. 6 in the AP and Coaches rankings, respectively. Other ACC teams in the rankings include consensus No. 1 Clemson, consensus No. 4 Notre Dame, and No. 13/12 Miami. Others receiving votes include NC State (second outside the poll in both, unofficially No. 27), Boston College (No. 31/30), and Virginia (50/NRV). Non-conference opponent Liberty is unofficially No. 40 to the AP and No. 46 to the Coaches after a 4-0 start to the season.

The Hokies take on Boston College Saturday evening in Lane Stadium, and could face a ranked opponent as early as the Nov. 7 matchup with Liberty, if the Flames continue to win. Miami beckons the following weekend.

VT's two consecutive weeks spent in both major national polls is the longest streak since early in the 2018 season.