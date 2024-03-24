The key matchup in this one would be Virginia Tech’s second-ranked offense against Alabama’s ace, Kayla Beaver, who ranks eleventh in the country in ERA. The Hokies entered this one with a season total of 65 home runs, a .349 batting average, and a .648 slugging percentage. On the other side, Beaver stepped on the mound with a 9-2 record, averaging 0.91 earned runs and allowing 0.86 walks plus hits per inning pitched.

The first two innings were quiet for both teams. Virginia Tech managed to get a hit in both innings, but nothing was to come of it. However, the third inning looked promising for the Hokies. Alabama’s shortstop made a mistake in handling a ball hit by Annika Rohs, allowing Tech to put a runner on first with nobody out for the second inning in a row. This was followed by a single from Emma Ritter in the next at-bat. Then, things cooled off in a hurry.

Addy Greene hit into what should have been a routine double play for the Crimson Tide, but after securing the out at second, the Alabama second baseman threw the ball off of Ritter's helmet, who was running from first to second. The ball projected into left field, and the play was blown dead. Annika Rohs, who started the play on second base, had safely made it to third and then crossed the plate after the ball went into the outfield, seemingly scoring the game's first run. However, the officials would come together to discuss the play and rule Rohs out due to the runner’s interference on Ritter, which did not allow Alabama to obtain the second out.

In the context of interference by runners and base runners, the NCAA rule book says, “The ball is dead. The batter-runner is awarded first base unless they are the player guilty of interference… The offending runner is out. Each base runner not forced by the batter-runner must return to the last base legally touched at the time of the interference. Exceptions: (1) If the interference, in the umpire’s judgment, is an obvious attempt to prevent a double play and… occurs after the runner is put out, the runner closest to home plate also is called out.” This is the effect of rules 12.17.2.1 to 12.17.2.1.5.5 and can be found on page 130 of the rule book under the base running section.

The Hokies would fall stagnant over the next two innings, only getting one hit, a single from Bre Peck to start the fourth. However, the Tide finally started to get some offense going in the fifth. After the Virginia Tech defense retired the first two batters of the frame, Alabama got on base for the first time all game with a six-pitch walk. The Tide, seeing this as an opportunity to score, immediately sent in a pinch runner that would steal second two pitches into the next at-bat. Alabama followed this up with a single into center field on the next pitch to score the game’s only run.

Virginia Tech had another chance in the sixth after putting runners on first and second with one out, but it would ultimately end in nothing. The Hokies garnered five hits and one walk throughout the game, but the clutch hitting was not there. Tech went 2-12 with runners on, 0-5 with runners in scoring position, and 0-7 with two outs.

The Hokies will have a chance to even the series with another matchup against the Tide on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.