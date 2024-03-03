Virginia Tech's softball team (13-3-1) went 2-0 in a double-header with Notre Dame (8-6) on Saturday and is looking to complete their sweep over the Fighting Irish on Sunday afternoon.

Freshman Emma Mazzarone was on the mound for the Hokies. She pitched six innings and allowed only three hits and one run.

After a scoreless first inning, Notre Dame’s Cassidy Grimm was the first on the board with one unearned run.

Senior Emma Ritter put the Hokies on the board in the third inning to tie the score at one apiece. However, Tech quickly broke the tie with runs from Cameron Fagan and Addy Greene to give Tech a 3-1 lead.

Going into the fifth inning, Fagan was the first at-bat. Fagan doubled left to center. Cori McMillan was next at bat and earned herself a walk. Bre Peck stepped to bat and homered to left field, stretching Tech’s lead to 6-1. Another run from Fagan and Greene in the sixth inning gave Tech the eight-run lead, effectively cutting the first game of the series short.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the two teams squared off again.

Tech appeared to ride the momentum from the first game as they put up five unanswered runs in the first inning. Notre Dame went scoreless until the fifth inning when Addison Amaral homered to left center, earning the Fighting Irish three runs. Those three runs would be their only runs of the game as the second game was capped at seven innings after a home run from Mazzarone in the fifth brought the score to 9-3.

Greene and Fagan shined on Saturday. The two seniors combined for nine total runs to bring the Hokies back-to-back wins. Mazzarone also stood out, bringing the best of both worlds. As a pitcher in the first game, she struck out six Notre Dame players before hammering one home in the second game to secure Tech’s second win of the day.

Tech and Notre Dame return to the park Sunday at noon EST.



