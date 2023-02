BLACKSBURG - Following the Hokies loss to No.13 Miami Hurricanes, coaches Jim Larranaga and Mike Young took to the media to discuss what led to Miami’s seventh straight win.

“Omier is a hell of an offensive rebounder” was echoed by the twelfth year Hurricane head coach. Omier finished the night with 14 rebounds including a resounding six of them on offense. Coach Larranaga also felt as if Hokie Lynn Kidd was great as well. Kidd came off the bench for the Hokies and contributed nine points and two rebounds in just nine minutes.