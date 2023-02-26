Last night when I stepped into the historic Cameron Indoor, I immediately felt an energy that told me this was not going to be a fun game. I then found my seat next to my good friend and fellow writer where I echoed similar thoughts to which he had no contest for. Boy did I end up being right.

The game started rather quickly, when just 15 seconds in, Virginia Tech defenders were caught sleeping, and a thunderous Dereck Lively slam opened up the contest. This would foreshadow what turned out to be a dominant night for the Blue Devils. It took nearly eight full minutes for the Hokies to reach double digits. At this point the game was already well in favor of the Blue Devils as they were up 22-10. Now the Hokies were not completely out of this game, as for the remainder of the first half they did a decent job keeping Duke from really running away. It appeared as if a revolving door situation was happening for the Blue Devils. One second Tech would trim the lead down to six or seven, then a short Duke spurt would draw the lead to 11. Then the Hokies would then counter and bring it right back down. The Hokies would actually go into the half down by 11, which once again is not bad. Afterall Hunter Cattoor, Sean Pedulla and Grant Basile were really yet to find their footing. So a quick sprint out the gates in the second half for the Hokies, could end up giving them a lifeline.

Unfortunately, the Hokies could only trim the Duke lead down to eight. Although that did take place early in the second, and although it did instill a seed of hope to the Hokies fan base, a 16-0 run over the next near seven minutes for the Blue Devils put the icing on the cake. From there on, Tech never really found their groove. Duke consistently flirted with a lead ranging from 16 to 25 points up until the end. This consistently extinguished any hopes of what would have been a historic Hokie win. Despite decent outings from Basile, Mutts and Rice who combined for 37 of the Hokies 65 points. It was the lack of Cattoor, and an off shooting night from Sean Pedulla that capped this game for the Orange and Maroon. While the stars were suppressed for the Hokies, Duke was having an electric night. All five starters for the Blue Devils finished in double digits, while also holding the Hokies well under their season average by almost 10 points.

For this game I have decided to go with star players of the night. Star player number one must be Jeremy Roach, Roach finished with 19 points 11 assists on well over 50% shooting (8-13). It was also Roach’s first career double. My second star player of the night goes to Mike Mitchell. To me Mitchell was the driving force behind this Duke win. Mitchell finished with 17 points and eight boards, that combined with a stellar 75% from the field in my eyes, continuously put the game out of reach for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech has very little time to try and stabilize this disappointing season as they must travel to Kentucky to take on the Louisville Cardinals next Tuesday at 9 PM.



