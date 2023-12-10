Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 16 points and 13 rebounds. It was her seventh double-double of the season in nine games. Georgia Amoore was also a factor with 15 points and three blocks.

Virginia Tech defeated Radford by a score of 85-40 in a lopsided game Sunday to improve to 7-2 on the season while Radford dropped to 2-8.

Matilda Ekh is starting to put together impressive games of her own. The Michigan State transfer now has three games in a row with double digit points.

Carleigh Wenzel came off the bench with 11 points and five assists. Meanwhile, the freshmen Carys Baker and Clara Strack continue to grow. Strack had nine points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks on the day as Baker had nine points and two blocks.

The main reason for Tech’s victory was the defensive effort. Getting out to hot starts on the defensive side of the ball has been a theme for the Hokies this season. Last Wednesday, Tech’s defense held Long Island to just eight points in the first quarter.

On Sunday, they held Radford to just four points in the first, and Radford did not even score a basket until there was 4:10 left to play in that first period.

Radford shot just 11-57 on the day, with 12 of those misses being the culprit of blocks from Tech, which was their season-high as a team.

The Hokies now have only two non-conference games left before starting ACC play. They will face Rutgers next Sunday, December 17, at 5:30pm, and will look to improve to 8-2 on the season.