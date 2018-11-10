Hokies DL commit Brandon Dorlus has much to think about following UF visit
Hokies commit Brandon Dorlus had been planning on journeying up to Florida for next week's game vs. Idaho, but found no reason to wait and was in attendance for today's South Carolina game instead....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news