Hokies depth chart 2021: Pinstripe Bowl

With injuries and shuffling among the Hokie contributors, it's time for an updated official VT depth chart.

Offensive backfield/TEs QB RB TE Connor Blumrick Raheem Blackshear Drake DeIuliis Tahj Bullock OR Malachi Thomas OR Nick Gallo OR KeShawn King

OR Jalen Holston

Both players who appeared on early-season QB depth charts have left the program, leaving the Hokies with one player who has limited range-of-skills, and another who has limited experience. Meanwhile, the RB depth chart has developed over the course of the season.

Wide receiver WR WR Slot Kaleb Smith Jaylen Jones Da'Wain Lofton Changa Hodge Dallan Wright Tink Boyd OR Jaden Payoute OR Christian Moss

injuries and departures leave this group very short-handed headed into a bowl appearance in which they may be needed to make life easy for the quarterbacks.

Offensive line LT LG C RG RT Luke Tenuta Silas Dzansi Brock Hoffman Kaden Moore Parker Clements Parker Clements Johnny Jordan Johnny Jordan Bob Schick Tyrell Smith

Freshman Jack Hollifield is not on the depth chart (while Johnny Jordan is a backup at two spots and Bob Schick makes the depth chart for the first time this year) even though he can play one more game and still redshirt. Otherwise, it's the typical shuffling we've seen all year, minus the opt-out of Lecitus Smith.

Defensive line DE DT NT DE TyJuan Garbutt Josh Fuga Norell Pollard Eli Adams Mattheus Carroll Wilfried Pene Nigel Simmons Cole Nelson OR CJ McCray

Jordan Williams has moved on to NFL Draft prep, while Mario Kendricks's recurring injuries have him out for the bowl game - the Hokies are thin on the interior. It's not much better on the ends, with Amare Barno's departure putting a handful of little-used players in the two-deep. McCray in particular has appeared in four games, so showing up in this one would cost him his redshirt.

Linebacker MLB OLB NIckel Dax Hollifield Alan Tisdale Chamarri Conner Matt Johnson Keshon Artis Ny'Quee Hawkins

Secondary CB FS SS CB Brion Murray Keonta Jenkins Nasir Peoples Dorian Strong Nadir Thompson Tae Daley JR Walker Armani Chatman OR DJ Harvey OR Jalen Stroman



An opt-out from Jermaine Waller and the mid-season injury for Devon Hunter provide the only major changes here, and the Hokies' secondary shows it actually has reasonable depth for the first time in years.

Special Teams K P LS KR PR Parker Romo Peter Moore Oscar Shadley KeShawn King Malachi Thomas William Ross Parker Romo Enzo Anthony Raheem Blackshear OR Da'Wain Lofton Chance Black OR Raheem Blackshear