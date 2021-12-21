 HokieHaven - Hokies depth chart 2021: Pinstripe Bowl
football

Hokies depth chart 2021: Pinstripe Bowl

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With injuries and shuffling among the Hokie contributors, it's time for an updated official VT depth chart.

Offensive backfield/TEs
QB RB TE

Connor Blumrick

Raheem Blackshear

Drake DeIuliis

Tahj Bullock

OR Malachi Thomas

OR Nick Gallo

OR KeShawn King


OR Jalen Holston

Both players who appeared on early-season QB depth charts have left the program, leaving the Hokies with one player who has limited range-of-skills, and another who has limited experience. Meanwhile, the RB depth chart has developed over the course of the season.

Wide receiver
WR WR Slot

Kaleb Smith

Jaylen Jones

Da'Wain Lofton

Changa Hodge

Dallan Wright

Tink Boyd

OR Jaden Payoute

OR Christian Moss

injuries and departures leave this group very short-handed headed into a bowl appearance in which they may be needed to make life easy for the quarterbacks.

Offensive line
LT LG C RG RT

Luke Tenuta

Silas Dzansi

Brock Hoffman

Kaden Moore

Parker Clements

Parker Clements

Johnny Jordan

Johnny Jordan

Bob Schick

Tyrell Smith

Freshman Jack Hollifield is not on the depth chart (while Johnny Jordan is a backup at two spots and Bob Schick makes the depth chart for the first time this year) even though he can play one more game and still redshirt. Otherwise, it's the typical shuffling we've seen all year, minus the opt-out of Lecitus Smith.

Defensive line
DE DT NT DE

TyJuan Garbutt

Josh Fuga

Norell Pollard

Eli Adams

Mattheus Carroll

Wilfried Pene

Nigel Simmons

Cole Nelson

OR CJ McCray

Jordan Williams has moved on to NFL Draft prep, while Mario Kendricks's recurring injuries have him out for the bowl game - the Hokies are thin on the interior. It's not much better on the ends, with Amare Barno's departure putting a handful of little-used players in the two-deep. McCray in particular has appeared in four games, so showing up in this one would cost him his redshirt.

Linebacker
MLB OLB NIckel

Dax Hollifield

Alan Tisdale

Chamarri Conner

Matt Johnson

Keshon Artis

Ny'Quee Hawkins
Secondary
CB FS SS CB

Brion Murray

Keonta Jenkins

Nasir Peoples

Dorian Strong

Nadir Thompson

Tae Daley

JR Walker

Armani Chatman

OR DJ Harvey

OR Jalen Stroman


An opt-out from Jermaine Waller and the mid-season injury for Devon Hunter provide the only major changes here, and the Hokies' secondary shows it actually has reasonable depth for the first time in years.

Special Teams
K P LS KR PR

Parker Romo

Peter Moore

Oscar Shadley

KeShawn King

Malachi Thomas

William Ross

Parker Romo

Enzo Anthony

Raheem Blackshear

OR Da'Wain Lofton

Chance Black

OR Raheem Blackshear

