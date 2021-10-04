Hokies depth chart 2021: Notre Dame week
With injuries and shuffling among the Hokie contributors, it's time for an updated official VT depth chart.
|QB
|RB
|TE
|
Braxton Burmeister
|
Jalen Holston
|
Drake DeIuliis
|
Knoxk Kadum
|
OR Raheem Blackshear
|
OR Nick Gallo
|
OR KeShawn King
|
After James Mitchell was lost for the season due to injury, the players behind him on the depth chart move up to co-starter status.
|WR
|WR
|Slot
|
Kaleb Smith
|
Tre Turner
|
Tayvion Robinson
|
Jaden Payoute
|
Jaylen Jones
|
Da'Wain Lofton
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|
Luke Tenuta
|
Lecitus Smith
|
Brock Hoffman
|
Kaden Moore
|
Silas Dzansi
|
Lecitus Smith
|
Jesse Hanson
|
Johnny Jordan
|
Jack Hollifield
|
Parker Clements
|
OR Tyrell Smith
Offensive line is where we see the most change after a couple banged-up weeks. Fortunately, the starting five is expected to be back healthy, but Lecitus Smith is now a backup tackle (in addition to starting at guard), while Tyrell Smith is back on the right.
|DE
|DT
|NT
|DE
|
Amare Barno
|
Mario Kendricks
|
Jordan Williams
|
TyJuan Garbutt
|
Eli Adams
|
OR Josh Fuga
|
OR Norell Pollard
|
Jaylen Griffin
|MLB
|OLB
|NIckel
|
Dax Hollifield
|
Alan Tisdale
|
Chamarri Conner
|
Dean Ferguson
|
Keshon Artis
|
Ny'Quee Hawkins
|CB
|FS
|SS
|CB
|
Jermaine Waller
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
Nasir Peoples
|
Dorian Strong
|
Nadir Thompson
|
Tae Daley
|
OR Devon Hunter
|
OR Armani Chatman
|
OR Jalen Stroman
|
Brion Murray
Peoples passes Hunter on the depth chart, but the duo has an "OR" distinction.
|K/KO
|P
|LS
|KR
|PR
|
Parker Romo
|
Peter Moore
|
Oscar Shadley
|
KeShawn King
|
Tayvion Robinson
|
William Ross
|
Parker Romo
|
Enzo Anthony
|
Raheem Blackshear
|
Tre' Turner
