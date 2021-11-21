Hokies cruise past Merrimack for 1500th program win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 14 points, Nahiem Alleyne added 12, and Virginia Tech defeated Merrimack 72-43 on Sunday for the 1,500th victory in program history.

Virginia Tech (5-0) is the 10th ACC school and 90th in Division I to achieve the milestone.

The Hokies shot 55% from the field and made 11 of 23 3-pointers (48%). They held Merrimack to 18 points in the first half, which included a string of just seven points over the final 10 1/2 minutes of the period.

Jordan Minor led Merrimack (3-3) with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Warriors shot 39% percent and made just 5 of 20 3-pointers.

Virginia Tech's defense twice held Merrimack scoreless for a 3 1/2 minute stretch in the second half, the second coming over the final 3:30 of the game.

Justyn Mutts added nine points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Hokies, who had a 32-22 rebounding edge. Eleven players scored for Virginia Tech.