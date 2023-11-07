The Hokies’ first game of the season ended with an impressive 39-point thumping of the High Point Panthers. Following Monday nights events head coach Kenny Brooks, and players Elizabeth Kitley, and Matilda Ekh took to the podium to discuss their needed meshing as powerhouse Iowa nears.

BLACKSBURG - The Hokies picked up right where they left off last season, putting on a very strong opening performance from both sides of the ball. Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore showed their WNBA quality, combining for 41 points, 11 assists, and 14 rebounds.

Kitley, a now senior, took in what is officially her last collegiate season opener.

“It was really fun. I think the best part of that was just seeing people from last year. It was really cool that a few of them got to come back.”

Speaking on the difference in their roster from last year, Kitley reflected on what it is like to have a lot of new faces on the team.

“Yeah, I mean it’s been an up-and-down challenge and I think some people would say the same thing, but that’s just how it goes when you have nine new pieces to a team of twelve. But I think we’ve made really large strides the last couple of weeks as far as chemistry goes, and the way we’ve learned to communicate on the court. I think that showed tonight, I think we’re pleased with tonight.”

The most points the Hokies’ have scored in a quarter in history was 39 in 2017. With almost breaking that record and having 38 tonight. The freshman Swede was asked about what contributed to that 38-point first quarter.

“We were just excited to finally play and get out there. We’ve been practicing for a long time and we were ready to play someone else [other] than each other.”

Ekh then spoke on what it was like to play her first game as part of Virginia Tech.

“I was a little nervous before the game. I’m always a little nervous. But I mean this is extra playing for a new team, a new arena and everything. I got a little calmer as we started playing, but especially hitting my first shot then I could actually relax and just play.”

A couple of weeks back, senior guard Georgia Amoore highly praised Ekh, emphasizing how she’s a sharpshooter and everything’s automatic. Matilda explains her relationship with her new teammate.

“I just love playing with Georgia because I know she’s gonna get me every time I’m open. And they can’t focus too much on anyone because we have threats from different positions.”

As coach Brooks took to the press he was first dealt with questions revolving around High Point's eccentric offensive schemes.

“Obviously they run an unorthodox offense with a lot of screens and splits, and with a group that nine of your kids have never played, and seven of those kids suited up today, you just don’t know what to expect. So there’s a lot of sleepless nights for me this week just trying to figure out, you know, how they were going to perform, and to get one under our belt it’s sweet satisfaction.”

This is a Hokies squad that has been given a brand-new look. Just four players from the Hokies final four run remain.

“It’s like having a Christmas tree up in November and there’s a big present up underneath of it with your name on it." Quoted the eighth-year head coach. "And you have no idea what it is and you have to wait a month watching and then here comes Christmas day and you get to open it and you have no idea what’s going to pop out.”

The Hokies had a very impressive defensive performance, holding the Panthers to 18-58 from the field, and 3-16 from three. I raised a question on what Coach Brooks liked the most from the defense performance, specifically on the perimeter, and if there was anything they learned from tonight that they plan to use against Iowa on Thursday.

“We have length on the perimeter. Other than Georgia, everyone is six foot and longer. We’re going to get out there and we’re going to contest… Caitlin Clark is a special player, it feels like we’re going to go play against Steph Curry you know. And she’s gonna hit some tough shots and we’re gonna understand that. But also, you can’t leave the others because they got some really good shooters around her too as well.”

The Iowa Hawkeyes, who currently sit at No. 3 in the country with arguably the best player in college basketball in Caitlin Clark, will go up against Virginia Tech on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. One of the biggest games of the week can be viewed on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. EST.