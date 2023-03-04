Some conclusions are foregone, but that certainly doesn't make them feel any less satisfying. Virginia Tech beat Florida State 82-60 in Cassell Coliseum this afternoon. It was an instance of taking care of business - one that was all-too rare this season, and had it happened on a couple more occasions may have put the Orange and Maroon on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The Hokies scored the game's first 14 points, and never let the margin get closer than four before they pulled away and cruised to the 22-point margin.

Sean Pedulla lit the nets on fire with a 6/8 performance from beyond the arc, adding two layups and three free throws to notch a career-high 25 points. While he added just one assist and committed four turnovers, his ability to create offense for himself was more than enough for an overmatched Seminoles squad.

Four other Hokies reached double-digit points, including backup point guard Rodney Rice in just his fifth appearance of the season as he's dealt with multiple injuries. Justyn Mutts scored just eight points but had seven rebounds and six assists for a balanced outing in his final regular-season game.

It was not a pretty night for FSU, with just three players scoring in the double digits, with 14 points from Caleb Mills leading the way... as he was unable to contribute in many other ways.

With the victory, the Hokies seal the No. 11 seed in this week's ACC Tournament (they relegate FSU to No. 12 - those positions would have flipped with a different result). The Orange and Maroon take on No. 14 Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening in Greensboro, N.C. In the lone regular-season matchup between the two, Virginia Tech held off a late Irish run in a six-point victory.