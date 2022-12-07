Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Grant Basile is going to look at the final box score and be disappointed. Not because he was anything less than outstanding, mind you: the senior center scored 23 points, added 10 rebounds for a double-double, and led the way as his team beat Dayton 77-49.
No, the Wright State transfer will be disappointed because he had 20 of those points and six rebounds at halftime, and he didn't get to continue building his NBA résumé, recording only 12 minutes after the break. The second half was more an opportunity for Virginia Tech to impress, rather than sweat a final score, and the Hokies managed to finish the job.
