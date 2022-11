At some point, Virginia Tech fans are going to wake up from their recurring nightmare, and realize that the wild collapses they've seen this year were all in their minds.

For the second time in as many weeks, the Hokies gave up 12 fourth quarter points to turn an 11-point lead into a one-point loss. Once again, clock mismanagement, false starts (albeit only three this week), and unforced errors caused Virginia Tech to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.