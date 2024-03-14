Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Sophomore transfer Jordan Vera made his debut in a Hokie jersey Tuesday evening. The former Rebel had a hot start, striking out Marist’s first batter and setting the tone for the first inning.

Ben Watson singled to center field, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. This then allowed Clay Grady, who had previously been singled, and Carson DeMartini, who had been walked, to slide home, implementing a Hokies lead that never looked in danger.

The second inning was electric as the Hokies tacked on back-to-back home runs. David McCann was the first at-bat and homered to right center. Henry Cooke was next at-bat and homered to center field, making it three runs from the catcher unit alone.

“[Tech] is probably one of the most talented teams I’ve been on because everybody can do anything. Having Gehrig [Ebel] and McCann, I know if one of us doesn’t do so good, the other will do good,” said catcher Henry Cooke.

Cooke ended the game with three runs and three hits for five at-bats plus eight putouts.

By the fourth inning, the Hokies were leading 13-0. Their dominating lead presented a golden opportunity for the underclassmen to take the field. Freshman Jake Slade had his first two collegiate appearances and knocked in two home runs. Freshmen pitchers Preston Crowl and Ryan Buckler pitched a few innings, and sophomore JT Gibson made his first career appearance.

“Those guys whether they compete or have a lot of at-bats, they mean something, they’re not just throwaways. We got Slade off the bench and he had two home runs, those guys are important at bat. You’ve got to give them credit, they earn the at-bats and they want to be productive,” said head coach John Szefc.

The underclassmen were not the only ones with a unique opportunity. In the bottom of the eighth Buckler stepped up to bat after pitching two innings.

“I was just worried about him getting hurt or getting hit by a pitch. But I give him credit, he put the ball in play. I figured he’d walk or strike out but the guy actually made contact and that’s hard to do,” Szefc said.

Friday, the Hokies will resume ACC play as they head to Jim Patterson Stadium for a series with Louisville.