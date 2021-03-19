HokieHaven - Hokies come up just short in overtime

A 75-70 loss against a Gators team that appeared vulnerable is hardly a moral victory, but it's certainly an indication that Mike Young's program is headed in the right direction.

The magic ran out in overtime for the Hokies Friday afternoon. After a thrilling comeback to take their NCAA Tournament first-round matchup with Florida into an extra frame, the Orange and Maroon couldn't get it done with five more minutes.

A 7/23 mark from distance - and a cold streak that saw the Hokies go scoreless from the time 7:07 remained in regulation until just 49 seconds were left - saw the team unable to muster enough offense to match a Gators team that got 19 points from center Colin Castleton and 14 from point guard Tre Mann. One of few credible three-point shooter for the Gators, Mann went 3/6 from distance, including a pair of closely-guarded makes in crunch time.

Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts both fouled out for the Hokies,forcing an injury-limited Cordell Pemsl into 10 minutes - only eight fewer than he'd previously played during the entire calendar year to date.

With the loss, Virginia Tech finishes Mike Young's second season in charge of the Hokies at 15-7, but it's easy to see a positive direction for the program. Nowhere was that more clear in this game than a breakout for sophomore guard Nahiem Alleyne, who scored 30 points. 23 of those came in the second half or overtime, and 10 from the free-throw line.

With a program set to return all of its key contributors, the future is bright in Blacksburg, even if today's result is a little dim for the Orange and Maroon.