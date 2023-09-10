BLACKSBURG, Va. - Wow, where to begin? Saturday was a day not many will forget as heartbreak was meshed with joy and anticipation... a lot of anticipation. However, the hometown Hokies could not muster enough disrupted momentum to move to 2-0 as they fell to the Purdue Boilermakers 24-17.
In what limited pre-storm football we had, Hokie fans were almost grateful the game was delayed. The opening Boilermaker drive took just 3:34 as they flawlessly sliced through the Tech defense, as Devin Mockobee shrugged off tackles on his way to the endzone to establish an early seven zip lead for Purdue.
