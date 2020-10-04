HokieHaven - Hokies climb into AP Poll, rise in coaches

There are no ugly wins - especially on a weekend that saw a number of ranked teams lose - and Virginia Tech moves up after beating Duke, The Hokies entered the Associated Press poll at No. 19 (they were previously the top team in the "others receiving votes" category, unofficially No. 26 in the nation), and climbed from No. 23 to No. 18 in the coaches' poll. The rankings represent the Hokies' highest standings in each poll since their week three loss to old Dominion back in 2018.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Justin Fuente's squad is set for a top matchup against No. 8 (AP)/9 (coaches) North Carolina in Chapel Hill next weekend. Other ranked ACC teams include consensus No. 1 Clemson, consensus No. 5 Notre Dame, and consensus No. 7 Miami. Pittsburgh dropped out of both polls after Saturday's loss to NC State. Notre Dame is the only one of those squads not on VT's regular-season schedule as it appears right now. A win over the Tar Heels would likely vault Virginia Tech into the national top 10, and the Hokies would have a strong chance to maintain that position until running through the Miami/Pitt/Clemson gauntlet in late October and early November.