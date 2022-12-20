Moving up three spots in each major ranking, Virginia Tech now sits No. 21 in the Associated Press Poll, and No. 20 in the Coaches' Poll.

The AP Ranking is the highest VT has gotten since late February of 2021, when VT climbed to No. 16 before losing three of their final four games to end the season with a whimper. The team hadn't made the rankings since those four games until last week, and the trajectory is firmly on the upward trend.

Other ACC teams in the polls include No. 6/6 Virginia, No. 14/14 Duke, and No. 22/22 Miami. North Carolina (unofficially No. 32/33) is just outside the polls, making the Heels the highest-ranked opposition in the rearview mirror for the Orange and Maroon. None of the Hokies' non-conference opponents are in the polls, nor are they in the "others receiving votes" category.

VT next takes the court tomorrow evening against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Hokies will be heavily favored, and with a win, stand to move up into the Top 20 - possibly even Top 15 - in both polls if the out-of-town scoreboard falls their way. in advance of a 10-day Christmas break, that would be quite the welcome way to spend the holiday.