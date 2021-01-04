HokieHaven - Hokies climb in both major hoops polls

An idle weekend was kind to Virginia Tech: after beating a struggling Miami team midweek, the Hokies moved up in both major national polls. The Orange and Maroon come in No. 19 to both the Associated Press and coaches polls. That's a four-position rise to the AP, and a jump of six spots - from outside the poll entirely - according to the coaches. VT had previously been the top others-receiving-votes team in that poll.

The Hokies have already defeated consensus No. 3 Villanova this season - the top scalp on the résumé so far. VT is actually the top ACC squad in the AP poll, tied with Clemson at No. 19 (the Tigers are a spot ahead at No. 18 to the coaches). No. 21/24 Duke, No. 22/21 Virginia, No. 25/22 Florida State, and NR/25 Louisville round out the league's representation in the major polls. The Hokies' game against UVa over the weekend was canceled, making Wednesday's trip to Louisville the next game on the schedule - and against a team right on the cusp of the rankings (the Cardinals are the second team out of the poll to the AP, unofficially No. 27). With a win, the Hokies would not only make a statement toward moving up the polls, but stake their claim on a top spot in the ACC, as well.