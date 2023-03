After the Hokies collected their eighth conference win of the season in an 82-60 win over Florida State, head coach Mike Young took to the podium to discuss the trouncing of Saturday night

“He affects winning in so many more ways than scoring.” Were Young's thoughts on senior guard Hunter Cattoor. “He is the best cutter we've got, he is the best receiver we got, he is the best screener we got.” Was one of the many praises sent to the Orlando native.