GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 30 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Jarkel Joiner had a double-double and sixth-seed North Carolina State beat No. 11-seed Virginia Tech 97-77 on Wednesday night in an SEC Tournament opener.

Smith finished four points shy of tying his career high and finished one field goal short of tying his career high of most field goals made in a game. Joiner scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jack Clark and Ebenezer Dowuona each scored 11 for the Wolfpack (23-9).

Reserve Rodney Rice scored 17 with five 3-pointers, Justyn Mutts scored 15 points and Grant Basile 11 for the Hokies (19-14).

North Carolina State never trailed and was never threatened as it built a 16-7 lead in the first five minutes.

The Wolfpack started out shooting 12 for 17 — including 5 for 7 from 3 — while the Hokies went the other direction and made just 4 of 16 including 1 for 5 from 3-point range. Casey Morsell's 3 with 8:16 before halftime gave North Carolina State a 31-16 lead.

North Carolina State led 53-26 at intermission shooting 63.6%, including 53.8% from distance, with the only shooting blemish being a 4-for-8 effort at the foul line.