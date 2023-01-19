CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia Tech dropped its sixth straight game, falling to Virginia 78-68 at John Paul Jones Arena. From the get-go this game looked like it was steadily in the Cavaliers' control, after all with just over five minutes through the first half they found themselves up by as much as nine leading 14-5.

After the teams traded shots, it looked as if Virginia Tech had woken up. The Hokies swung nine straight points over a five-minute stretch as they even found themselves up by two point at one stage, leading 21-19 with 7:46 left. A large part of the run was due to the play of junior guard Darius Maddox, who scored five points throughout that run. As the half moved on though, the Hokies lost steam and UVa sensed blood in the water as the Hoos finished the half with a 19-9 for a 40-31 lead at the break.

Going into the second half, the Orange and Maroon had finished with five turnovers. Although that isn’t typically terrible it proved to be not enough in comparison to the Cavs two. There was also not a single player on the tech squad that had a positive in the plus minus category.

The second half can be described as 'close but no cigar.' There were many times when Mike Young’s squad would draw the lead to four but yet when the pendulum looked to be swaying one way, a quick run would swing it back. That leaves the game at a crucial period with just over 12 minutes left UVA held just a two-point lead, leading 51-49. This was the time for Tech to grab just its second lead of the game. Yet when it mattered most, Tony Bennett's defense clicked into gear as the Cavs went on to allow just 11 points over the next approximately eight minutes.

This left the Hokies down eight after Hunter Cattoor knocks down a three to take the Cavaliers' lead down from 11. After that, the University of Virginia began to salt the game down and keep Virginia Tech at bay.

When the clock hit triple zeroes Virginia Tech finished with all five starters scoring double digits, yet just one starter (Grant Basile) finished in the positive in the plus minus category. Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers was more or less not the away side Tech playing poorly, but the home Cavs side playing just that much better. Afterall Virginia Tech finished with just three more turnovers. Both sides finished with just about the 50% mark but it was clear that Virginia Tech despite returning Cattoor still has a long way to go to catch up to their inner commonwealth rivals before the upcoming ACC tournament in March.

Virginia Tech must travel to 19th ranked Clemson this Saturday at 6 pm ET, as they look to avenge their recent woes in ACC play.