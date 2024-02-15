James Madison’s first goal came after just 34 seconds, with Kacey Knobloch getting one to go off an assist from Isabella Peterson. Peterson then scored a goal of her own from a Knobloch pass to give the Dukes a 2-0 lead under 90 seconds into the game.

The Hokies struggled to get anything going Wednesday night as they faced off against the No. 3 ranked team in the country in James Madison. The Dukes (2-0) defeated Tech (1-1) 17-5 in a game that they dominated from the first draw.

The Dukes stayed hot, getting out to a 7-0 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

Virginia Tech did not score their first goal until the second, when Ella Rishko got one to reach the back of the net. Rishko was Tech’s second-leading goal scorer last year with 44 as a freshman.

The Hokies only managed to score one more goal in the second while the Dukes continued to pour it on, scoring four more times.

At the break, No. 3 ranked James Madison had a 12-2 lead.

Tech remained positive and finished the game on a high note, outscoring the Dukes 5-3 in the final 10 minutes. However, it was too little too late.

The No. 1 problem for Tech on Wednesday was the turnovers. The Hokies turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, which is not a recipe for success when playing a top five team in the nation.

Because of the high turnover rate, James Madison was able to get 10 shots off in that first quarter, and scored on seven of them.

Isabella Peterson was the best player on the field Wednesday, scoring five goals on eight shots with three assists. Kacey Knobloch also had four goals of her own and four assists. Peterson led the Dukes, and the entire American Athletic Conference, with 91 goals in 2023.

The Hokies have a chance to bounce back on Saturday, playing another away game against Mercer in Macon, Ga. at noon.