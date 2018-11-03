BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Travis Levy ran for two touchdowns and No. 24 Boston College beat Virginia Tech 31-21 on Saturday to set up a huge home game against Clemson next week for the Eagles.

BC (7-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 22 CFP) limited the Hokies to 32 yards in the third quarter and erased a 14-7 deficit with 21 unanswered points after halftime. First-place in the ACC Atlantic Division will be on the line when the second-ranked Tigers visit Boston College.

"The second half, everyone felt the energy throughout the locker room," said BC's Brandon Sebastian, who had a key interception. "We just kept swinging and stayed in there and put them away."

Ryan Willis threw for 281 yards with three touchdown passes for Virginia Tech (4-4, 3-2), but the Hokies lost their third straight at home for the first time since 1992. It came on a day when they could have moved into a share of first place in the Coastal Division with a victory.

Levy scored on a 29-yard run midway through the third quarter to tie the game at 14, and his 1-yard run with 8:51 to play made it 28-14. In between, Anthony Brown got them the lead with a 22-yard TD pass to Korab Idrizi after an interception by Brandon Sebastian.

On the interception, Willis hit Damon Hazleton but the ball went off the receiver and right into the hands of Sebastian.

BC star AJ Dillion had 24 carries for 96 yards, and a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Willis completed 25 of 42 passes and ran for 49 more yards. His touchdowns — 26 yards to Hazleton, 4 yards to Eric Kumah and 14 yards to Tre Turner — all came when he threw the ball in their direction in one-on-one coverage. But the Hokies gained just 111 yards on 36 carries.

"In this game, if you can only do one thing, they won't let you do that for very long," coach Justin Fuente said.

Both quarterbacks missed on what could have been long scoring passes. Brown had Michael Walker well behind the secondary but overthrew him on what would have been a 90-yard play in the second quarter, and Willis underthrew Turner in the middle of the field on a would-be 79-yard scoring play in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles' play-calling was curious at times. Dillon ran for three and then 17 yards on their first two plays, but three consecutive pass plays that followed yielded only a yard and a punt. Dillon carried seven times — half his first-half total — on their lone scoring drive before halftime.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies already inexperienced defense has been worn thin by injuries. They began the day with leading tackler Rayshard Ashby dressed but not playing, nose tackle Jarrod Hewitt and OLB Dylan Rivers also sitting out with injuries and No. 2 tackler, LB Khalil Ladler, missing the first half because of a targeting call. They then lost cornerback Bryce Watts to a broken forearm and backup nose tackle Xavier Burke to an Achilles injury.

UP NEXT

The Eagles return home for their biggest game in years.

Virginia Tech heads onto the road to face Pittsburgh in a critical Coastal Division matchup.