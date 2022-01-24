Hokies can't hang at UNC
Although four Hokies finished with double-digit points, the Orange and Maroon couldn't pull an upset in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina stretched a three-point lead to a 10-point final margin over the final five and a half minutes to earn a 78-68 victory in ACC play.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news